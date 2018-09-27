74°
Fallen WBR deputy honored with highway dedication

Thursday, September 27 2018
WEST BATON ROUGE - Part of a highway in West Baton Rouge will be dedicated to a fallen deputy.

On September 27, 2016, Cpl. Donna LeBlanc and her daughter were killed in an off-duty shooting. Authorities say Donna and Carli Jo were shot and killed by a disgruntled neighbor. After killing the women, Gregory Phillips turned the gun on himself.

In honor of Donna, a portion of Highway 415 from I-10 to Rosedale Road will be renamed Cpl. Donna LeBlanc Memorial Highway. A dedication ceremony is set for 10 a.m.

