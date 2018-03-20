62°
Fallen tree blocks I-110 South on-ramp Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Drivers dealt with some additional traffic on I-110 in Baton Rouge Tuesday. But instead of a stalled vehicle or a crash, it was a fallen tree that held up the commute.
The blockage was reported around 11:10 a.m. on the I-110 South on-ramp at Airline Highway. DOTD cameras showed a tall tree lying across the roadway, completely blocking passage onto the interstate.
There is currently no report of injuries.
The entrance ramp is partially blocked. The tree has since been moved to the shoulder and traffic is being allowed to pass.
The entrance ramp from US 190/US 61 to I-110 South is partially blocked due to fallen trees. Use caution in this area. There is no congestion at this time.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 20, 2018
