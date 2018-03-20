Fallen tree blocks I-110 South on-ramp Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Drivers dealt with some additional traffic on I-110 in Baton Rouge Tuesday. But instead of a stalled vehicle or a crash, it was a fallen tree that held up the commute.

The blockage was reported around 11:10 a.m. on the I-110 South on-ramp at Airline Highway. DOTD cameras showed a tall tree lying across the roadway, completely blocking passage onto the interstate.

There is currently no report of injuries.

The entrance ramp is partially blocked. The tree has since been moved to the shoulder and traffic is being allowed to pass.