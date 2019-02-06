79°
Fallen officer to be laid to rest Thursday, procession to close some roadways
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer who was killed in a crash last week will be laid to rest Thursday.
Shane Totty's last visitation is set for Thursday morning for 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Healing Place Church. The funeral will follow shortly after.
Drivers in the area should be aware of road closures following Totty's funeral.
Road closures:
Highland Road to Airline Road
Airline Road to Florida Boulevard
The roadways will be reopened after mourners pass the roadblocks.
