79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fallen officer to be laid to rest Thursday, procession to close some roadways

2 hours 2 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 February 06, 2019 11:15 AM February 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer who was killed in a crash last week will be laid to rest Thursday.

Shane Totty's last visitation is set for Thursday morning for 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Healing Place Church. The funeral will follow shortly after.

Drivers in the area should be aware of road closures following Totty's funeral. 

Road closures:

Highland Road to Airline Road

Airline Road to Florida Boulevard

The roadways will be reopened after mourners pass the roadblocks.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days