Fallen officer to be laid to rest Thursday, procession to close some roadways

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer who was killed in a crash last week will be laid to rest Thursday.

Shane Totty's last visitation is set for Thursday morning for 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Healing Place Church. The funeral will follow shortly after.

Drivers in the area should be aware of road closures following Totty's funeral.

Road closures:

Highland Road to Airline Highway

Airline Road to Florida Boulevard

The roadways will be reopened after mourners pass the roadblocks.