Fallen EBRSO deputy to be honored in nearly 800-mile bike ride

BATON ROUGE- Law enforcement agents are encouraging residents to show support for the Texas Brotherhood as they ride in honor of EBRSO Lt. Shawn Anderson this weekend.

Anderson was shot and killed in March of 2017 while investigating the rape of a teenage girl. Authorities said he was attacked and fatally wounded while confronting the suspect, Brandon Wiley, who also died from injuries sustained in the struggle.

The Texas Brotherhood ride consists of 31 law enforcement and firefighter cyclists from surrounding states. According to a post by the EBRSO, the organization's mission is to provide emotional and financial support to the families of the fallen heroes and to "never forget."

This year the group will be cycling nearly 800 miles from New Orleans to San Antonio May 27 through June 3. On Sunday they will be riding for Anderson.

The group will arrive at LSU at 5 p.m. for a brief ceremony to honor him.

The full schedule is as follows:

Sunday May 27th

3:00 p.m. Arrive at Parish line Hwy 61

3:30 p.m. Quick stop at Healing Place Church on Highland Road

4:30 p.m. Arrive at Winn-Dixie at Burbank- stage for the memorial ride into LSU for Lt. Shawn Anderson

5:00 p.m. Ceremony on the Levee River Road at Skip Bertman across from the LSU Vet School

Monday May 28th

On the morning of May 28th at 8:00 a.m. the team will be cycling to Eunice, La.

For more information or to see the rider's full route click here.