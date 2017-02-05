Falcons lead Patriots 21-3 in Super Bowl LI at halftime

HOUSTON - The Atlanta Falcons lead the Patriots 21-3 at halftime after an uncharacteristically slow start from New England QB Tom Brady.

Newly crowned NFL MVP Matt Ryan has completed 7 of 8 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown.

Brady, who is playing for his fifth Super Bowl ring, has completed 14 of 24 passes for 182 yards. He has one interception and no touchdowns on the night so far.



The Patriots are going for their fifth Super Bowl in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. A win would give Brady the most Super Bowls in league history, breaking a tie with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.



The Patriots have overcome Brady's four-game "Deflategate" suspension, star tight end Rob Gronkowski's season-ending back surgery and the loss of two defensive stalwarts, Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins.



The Falcons, making their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, are going for their first title led by league MVP Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.



New England will entered the game as a 3-point favorite.