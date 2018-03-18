69°
Fake Uber driver robs passengers

3 hours 20 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, March 17 2018 Mar 17, 2018 March 17, 2018 9:41 PM March 17, 2018 in News
By: Jordan Rheams

Baton Rouge -- Three LSU students were picked up in Tigerland by an unknown white male around 3 A.M.

The students believed they were getting into an UBER car that they had ordered, and requested that the driver bring them to Residential College, North. When they arrived, the unknown driver informed the students that he wasn't an UBER, but rather a taxi, and requested payment for the ride.

After receiving a small amount of money, the driver brandished a knife and demanded more from the students. All the students were able to get out of the vehicle, without injury, and the suspect fled the scene.

This is a developing story.

