Fake shooting call causes scare, large police presence in Gonzales Monday

GONZALES - Authorities say a fake shooting call prompted a large response from Ascension Parish deputies Monday evening.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and emergency responders were called to the scene around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Roddy Road. A witness at the scene said she saw a number of officers sprinting through the area around the time of the call.

Authorities at the scene soon confirmed that the shooting call was actually called in by an emotionally disturbed individual, and officers had chased down and apprehended the person responsible for the call.

There's no word on whether that person will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.