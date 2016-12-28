FAKE: Officials now say Tangipahoa Parish cougar was hoax

TANGIPAHOA – The same day that officials said another cougar was spotted in the state, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the second sighting was a hoax.

"It was a fake! Thanks to our friends at The Cougar Network, we have determined this is the same image of a cougar on the Internet (originally taken from a trail cam in Oklahoma)," the department's official Facebook page shared Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, officials shared the photo that had reportedly been taken from a trail camera in Tangipahoa Parish six days before a previous sighting in northeast Louisiana.

Officials say the photo was "cleverly photoshopped" into an image of a site in Tangipahoa Parish.

"Sorry for our error - our biologists sort through dozens of these fake images each year," the post says.

LDWF says the images shared last week was not a fake.

If any real cougars are spotted with trail cameras, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries would like to document them. Pictures can be emailed to mdavidson@wlf.la.gov with the date and location of the picture.