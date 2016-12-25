70°
Fake news story sets off Israel-Pakistan Twitter clash

December 25, 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
JERUSALEM - A fake news story has touched off a tense Twitter confrontation between nuclear power Pakistan and Israel, which is widely believed to have a nuclear arsenal of its own.

In an apparent response to a story claiming Israel's former defense minister threatened a nuclear attack against Pakistan if it sends troops to Syria, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif reminded Israel that "Pakistan is a nuclear state too."

Israel's Defense Ministry tweeted back Saturday, saying the original story on the site AWD News was "totally fictitious."

Israel maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity, neither confirming nor denying the existence of an arsenal. Pakistan became a nuclear power in 1998. The countries have no diplomatic ties.

The episode underlines the potentially harmful impact of fake news stories in sensitive global affairs.

