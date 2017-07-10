Fake cop pursues driver in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies say they arrested a man after he gave chase to a person while impersonating a police officer.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Timothy Wright of Mississippi was arrested after he attempted to pull over another driver.

The sheriff's office says Wright used flashing lights on his vehicle to make the other driver come to a stop. The driver told deputies they felt suspicious and drove off when Wright exited the vehicle in non-police clothing.

Wright pursued the driver for a short period of time before he gave up and drove away.

Deputies say a license plate number was recovered from Wright's vehicle and led to his arrest.

Wright was arrested and charged with false impersonation of a police officer and reckless operation.