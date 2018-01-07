Faithful Saints fans cheer on the black and gold

BATON ROUGE- Saints fans rallied at Walk-On's to cheer on the black and gold Sunday.

Plenty of pints were poured as Saints fans hoped to pounce the Panthers, and expectations were high for this win-or-go-home game.

Fans had a lot to say about rival Carolina, but weren't sweating the third matchup of the season with the division foe.

"I think we've done a good job with them already. I'm not nervous about it," one fan told WBRZ.

While the game was nowhere near a blow out, the Saints got the victory, and fans are looking forward to next week's game against the Vikings.

"We gonna go all the way. Saints 2018 super bowl!"

New Orleans will take on Minnesota next Sunday, with a trip to the NFC title game up for grabs.