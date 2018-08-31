86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Faith Hill sings at Aretha Franklin service

41 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, August 31 2018 Aug 31, 2018 August 31, 2018 11:22 AM August 31, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC

DETROIT (AP) - Faith Hill honored Aretha Franklin by singing "What a Friend We Have in Jesus" during the Queen of Soul's funeral.

Hill's performance got Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jess Jackson and the Rev. Al Sharpton up on their feet. Many in the audience of the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit also stood as Hill belted out the hymn.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also took to the podium to announce a proposal to rename the city's waterfront Chene Park after Franklin. The mayor said: "When Aretha Franklin sang, it sounded like the voice of Detroit."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days