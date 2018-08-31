Faith Hill sings at Aretha Franklin service

DETROIT (AP) - Faith Hill honored Aretha Franklin by singing "What a Friend We Have in Jesus" during the Queen of Soul's funeral.

Hill's performance got Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jess Jackson and the Rev. Al Sharpton up on their feet. Many in the audience of the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit also stood as Hill belted out the hymn.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also took to the podium to announce a proposal to rename the city's waterfront Chene Park after Franklin. The mayor said: "When Aretha Franklin sang, it sounded like the voice of Detroit."