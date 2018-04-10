Failed US Senate candidate Roy Moore countersues accuser

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has countersued a woman who accused him of sexually touching her when she was 14 and he was 32.

Attorneys for Moore filed the defamation counterclaim Monday against Leigh Corfman. She is among several women who say Moore romantically or sexually pursued them decades ago when they were in their teens and he was in his 30s.

Moore's attorneys deny Corfman's accusations as "libelous and ... of such magnitude as to amount to defamation of Mr. Moore." The accusations of sexual misconduct became an issue in the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones. Corfman has an ongoing defamation lawsuit against Moore, saying he and his campaign defamed her by calling her an immoral liar.