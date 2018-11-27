45°
Latest Weather Blog
Faculty trained to use hockey pucks to thwart shooters
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) - Faculty members at Oakland University in suburban Detroit have received hockey pucks and are being trained to use them to potentially thwart active shooters.
WDIV-TV reports the American Association of University Professors distributed pucks to its 800 members.
University Police Chief Mark Gordon says to fight effectively, faculty and students need to be prepared to throw heavy objects that will cause a distraction. Gordon says pucks fit the bill and can conveniently be carried in brief cases or backpacks.
The faculty union also is working with student groups to distribute an additional 1,700 pucks to students.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hallmark Channel unveils Christmas decorations to local family
-
One dead in fiery wreck on I-10 in Ascension Parish
-
Blazing 18-wheeler fire closes I-10 East in Henderson
-
Crews responding to morning fire on Evangeline St.
-
Family plans to file suit over student's violent encounter with Brusley police...