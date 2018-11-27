45°
Faculty trained to use hockey pucks to thwart shooters

Tuesday, November 27 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Faculty members at Oakland University in suburban Detroit have received hockey pucks and are being trained to use them to potentially thwart active shooters.
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -
  
WDIV-TV reports the American Association of University Professors distributed pucks to its 800 members.
  
University Police Chief Mark Gordon says to fight effectively, faculty and students need to be prepared to throw heavy objects that will cause a distraction. Gordon says pucks fit the bill and can conveniently be carried in brief cases or backpacks.
  
The faculty union also is working with student groups to distribute an additional 1,700 pucks to students.
  

