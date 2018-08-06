Latest Weather Blog
'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A spokesman for Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," says the actress has died. She was 92.
Spokesman Harlan Boll said Rae died Sunday at her Los Angeles home. A cause of death was not immediately provided.
Rae originated the character of Edna Garrett in 1978 during the first season of NBC's comedy "Diff'rent Strokes," then took Mrs. Garrett with her for the spinoff "The Facts of Life," which premiered the following season. Initially set at a girls' boarding school, that NBC series ran for nine seasons, though Rae left after its seventh year.
Her many stage roles include that of Mammy Yokum, created by her for the 1956 Broadway musical "Li'l Abner."
Different Strokes would not have been the same without you #CharlotteRae. You were loved by everyone on our show and you were loved by everyone on the facts of life will miss you "My heart is full of Pain" Rest in peace my friend pic.twitter.com/8FbterNz3S— Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) August 6, 2018
