59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FACT CHECK: Budget not a down-payment on new border wall

55 minutes 15 seconds ago May 03, 2017 May 3, 2017 Wednesday, May 03 2017 May 03, 2017 6:57 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration says its budget compromise with Congress includes hundreds of millions of dollars in border wall funding. Those funds might be for the border, but they're not to build the new "big beautiful wall" that President Donald Trump has promised.

An AP Fact Check finds that the White House is claiming that the budget deal provides more than it really does. The funds included in the bill for border security can be used to repair existing fencing and barriers along the border. But those are merely repairs to projects that were started years ago under previous presidents.

The White House also says that attacks on border agents have decreased. In fact, attacks on border agents are up, not down.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days