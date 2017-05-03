59°
FACT CHECK: Budget not a down-payment on new border wall
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration says its budget compromise with Congress includes hundreds of millions of dollars in border wall funding. Those funds might be for the border, but they're not to build the new "big beautiful wall" that President Donald Trump has promised.
An AP Fact Check finds that the White House is claiming that the budget deal provides more than it really does. The funds included in the bill for border security can be used to repair existing fencing and barriers along the border. But those are merely repairs to projects that were started years ago under previous presidents.
The White House also says that attacks on border agents have decreased. In fact, attacks on border agents are up, not down.
