Facebook video of gator, frog hunt gets 3 arrested
JENNINGS - A Facebook video got three men arrested on charges that they illegally killed two alligators and some frogs, Louisiana authorities say.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says Rhett Guidry, 24, Dodie Bouley, 19, and Kyle Thibodaux, 23, all of Jennings, were cited with taking alligators out of season and three other counts.
Their phone numbers could not immediately be located in online directories.
Agents were told that Guidry had posted incriminating video on Facebook, enforcement spokesman Adam Einck said in a news release Wednesday. He said all three confessed when confronted with the video, which showed them killing frogs and alligators June 3 from a moving truck with a .17-caliber rifle.
Total maximum fines would be $2,200 plus $751 civil restitution for the alligators' value. The alligator charge also carries a maximum jail term of 120 days, while the other charges - hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting from a public road and using illegal methods to take frogs - carry up to 90 days each.
Einck said Guidry and Thibodaux also were cited for collecting frogs without a fishing license, which carries up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.