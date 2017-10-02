77°
Facebook turning over thousands of Russia-linked ads to Congress
More than 3,000 Russia-linked ads will be turned over by Facebook to congressional investigators.
Facebook will turn over the ads to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees along as the Senate Judiciary Committee.
After an interview last month, Facebook said it had discovered 450 accounts and about $100,000 in ad spending linked to Russia that had spent on divisive issues during the U.S. presidential campaign.
At this time, it is unclear if the panels will make them public. Some members have called for their release. The Senate Intelligence Committee invited Facebook,Twitter and Google to testify in November about Russian use of the platforms during the election.