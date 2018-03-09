67°
Facebook to stream 25 MLB games in exclusive deal

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook is getting deeper into the professional sports streaming game, signing a deal with Major League Baseball to air 25 afternoon games in an exclusive deal.

The games will be available for Facebook users in the U.S. on Facebook Watch, the company's video feature, via the MLB Live show page. Facebook said Friday that recorded broadcasts will also be available globally, excluding select international markets.

Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon and other tech companies are in a race to acquire sports streaming rights, both because it can be lucrative, and because it can potentially boost user loyalty. Verizon signed a deal with the NBA to stream eight basketball games on Yahoo. Amazon paid $50 million last year to stream NFL games to Prime members last season.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

