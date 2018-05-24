Facebook to label election-related 'issue ads' in US

83°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook is expanding its advertising disclosure requirements to cover all U.S. ads on polarized issues such as gun control and abortion rights, even if they don't endorse a particular candidate.

Ads coming from specific candidates have already included a disclosure label since October. Facebook has said it would require that of issue ads from outside parties, too.

But it hasn't provided details until Thursday.

Issue ads played prominently in Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. elections. Twitter and Google also have been working to prevent elections interference, including by labeling political ads as such.

Facebook says that when users click on the label on such an ad, they will be taken to a page with more information, including who paid for it and how many people saw it.

