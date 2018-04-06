75°
Latest Weather Blog
Facebook to alert users on compromised data use
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook will begin alerting users whose private data may have been compromised in the Cambridge Analytica scandal starting Monday.
All 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice on their feeds titled "Protecting Your Information." It will have a link to information on which Facebook apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps.
In addition, 87 million users whose data might have been shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a more detailed message informing them of that fact.
The political data-mining firm allegedly used ill-gotten Facebook user data in its efforts to sway elections. Cambridge Analytica says it only ever received data on 30 million users.
___
9:40 a.m.
Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook should have conducted an audit after learning that a political consultancy improperly accessed user data nearly three years ago.
The company's chief operating officer told NBC's "Today" show that Facebook is now undertaking that audit. Sandberg said that at the time, Facebook received legal assurances that Cambridge Analytica had deleted the improperly obtained information.
She says, "What we didn't do is the next step of an audit and we're trying to that now."
The company is facing a global backlash over the improper data-sharing scandal. Hearings over the issue are scheduled in the U.S., and the European Union is considering what actions to take against the company.
___
6:45 a.m.
The European Union says that Facebook has told it that up to 2.7 million people in the 28-nation bloc may have been victim of improper data sharing involving political data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.
EU spokesman Christian Wigand said Friday that EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova will have a telephone call with Facebook's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, early next week to address the massive data leaks.
The EU and Facebook will be looking at what changes the social media giant needs to make to better protect users and how the U.S. company must adapt to new EU data protection rules.
Wigand said that EU data protection authorities will discuss over the coming days "a strong coordinated approach" on how to deal with the Facebook investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...