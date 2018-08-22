Facebook says takes down Russian-, Iranian-linked accounts

79°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) - Facebook says it has removed more than 650 pages groups and accounts linked to Russia and Iran ahead of the midterm elections in the United States.
  
The social network said it found no links between the activity that originated in Iran and that which it sourced to Russia.
  
But it said the two used similar tactics by creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing.
