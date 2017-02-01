67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Facebook's Oculus facing $500 million bill in copyright case

1 hour 2 minutes 3 seconds ago February 01, 2017 Feb 1, 2017 Wednesday, February 01 2017 February 01, 2017 7:12 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

DALLAS - Facebook's virtual-reality subsidiary and two of its founders are facing a sobering reality after a jury hit them with a $500 million bill for infringing on the rights of a video-game maker.
    
The verdict reached Wednesday in a Dallas federal court represents about one-fourth of the $2 billion that Facebook paid two years ago to buy Oculus, a developer of virtual-reality gear and software.
    
The jury concluded that Oculus and co-founders Palmer Luckey and Brendan Iribe infringed on ZeniMax Media's copyrights and trademarks as they built their products.
    
Oculus is on the hook for $300 million in damages. Iribe is responsible for $150 million, and Luckey is saddled with the remaining $50 million.
    
Oculus says it will appeal.
    
ZeniMax's board includes President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days