Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg had lunch in Baton Rouge; Find out what he ordered
BATON ROUGE – Facebook founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and his wife had lunch at a popular Government Street eatery Thursday.
Zuckerberg is on a road trip and Baton Rouge's Smokin Aces BBQ was his midday stop Thursday. On his Facebook page, Zuckerberg most recently posted pictures of a stop in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
“After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future,” Zuckerberg wrote on his page about his trip.
“He was a pretty cool, laid back guy,” a worker at Smokin Aces BBQ on Government Street told WBRZ.
Zuckerberg ordered a brisket, slab of ribs, boudin balls and a combo plate with chicken, too. The order cost about $50.
Earlier, The Business Report talked to a person who ate nearby.
“It’s nuts—you don’t see people like that every day,” Roxi Victorian told the publication. Victorian said she and Zuckerberg talked about her job and her son's love of programming.
“It was really pleasant,” she said.
