Facebook, Instagram suffering outages

4 hours 1 minute 14 seconds ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 March 13, 2019 12:21 PM March 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.
  
According to downdector.com, which monitors websites, the outages started around 12 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday in parts of the U.S., including the East and West Coast, parts of Europe and elsewhere. Both Facebook's desktop site and app appeared to be affected. Some users saw a message that said Facebook was down for "required maintenance."
  

Facebook did not say what was causing the outages, which were still occurring as of 2:15 p.m. E.T., or which regions were affected.

