72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Facebook improves how blind can "see" images using AI

2 hours 22 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, December 19 2017 Dec 19, 2017 December 19, 2017 10:43 AM December 19, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MENLO PARK, Calif.- Facebook is rolling out a new facial recognition feature so you can see photos of you that others have posted, even if they haven't "tagged" your name on them.

If you don't like what you see, you can ask the poster to take it down or leave yourself untagged. You can also flag it to Facebook for violation of community standards.

The move is an expansion of an existing policy that allows you to untag yourself from photos that others have tagged.

The company is also adding such auto-tags to a service that lets blind people hear who is in photos. The update to settings goes live on Tuesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days