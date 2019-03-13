81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Facebook error message tells users it's 'down for maintenance'

1 hour 15 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 March 13, 2019 12:21 PM March 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

If you're having trouble with Facebook today, you're not alone.

Users across the country have reported problems when trying to log onto the social media site.

An error message on the website claims it is "down for maintenance" and that it should be restored soon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days