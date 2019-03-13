82°
Latest Weather Blog
Facebook error message tells users it's 'down for maintenance'
If you're having trouble with Facebook today, you're not alone.
Users across the country have reported problems when trying to log onto the social media site.
An error message on the website claims it is "down for maintenance" and that it should be restored soon.
We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.— Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019