Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections
LONDON (AP) - Facebook says it has blocked 115 accounts for suspected "coordinated inauthentic" behavior on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections.
The social media company said in a blog post Monday that it shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts and is investigating them in more detail. The company said it took action after being tipped off Sunday evening by U.S. law enforcement officials, who believe they're "linked to foreign entities."
U.S. tech companies are stepping up security and efforts to fight disinformation campaigns as online troublemakers including Russian groups try to divide voters and discredit democracy. Facebook said that once it learns more it will provide further updates, "including whether these accounts are linked to the Russia-based Internet Research Agency or other foreign entities."
