71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Facebook bans personality app on concerns user data misused

55 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 August 23, 2018 5:33 AM August 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Facebook says it has banned a quiz app from its platform for refusing an inspection and concerns that data on as many as four million users was misused.

The social media giant said Wednesday that it banned the myPersonality app after it found that user information was shared with researchers and companies "with only limited protections in place." Facebook said it would notify the app's users that their data was misused.

The announcement comes after the recent privacy scandal surrounding political data mining firm Cambridge Analytica. The company said myPersonality was "mainly active" prior to 2012, and it wasn't clear why Facebook was taking action now.

That scandal sparked a wider investigation by Facebook, which said it has also suspended more than 400 apps over data sharing concerns.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days