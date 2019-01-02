Facebook apologizes for banning evangelist Franklin Graham

56°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Asheville Citizen-Times

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Facebook has apologized for temporarily banning North Carolina evangelist Franklin Graham from its platform over a 2016 post about the state's "bathroom bill."

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Facebook apologized to Graham on Sunday. Graham, the son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, said last week that platform banned him for 24 hours in December, saying the post violated community hate speech standards.

Graham said the post focused on the now-repealed House Bill 2, which required transgender people to often use restrooms matching their birth certificates. Graham said his post was about Bruce Springsteen canceling a concert over the bill and "backward progress."

Graham said in the post that "a nation embracing sin and bowing at the feet of godless secularism and political correctness is not progress."

