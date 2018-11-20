Latest Weather Blog
Facebook and Instagram down; users taking to Twitter
Facebook and Instagram users are raging on twitter about the two social media outlets being down, Tuesday morning.
According to USA Today, the social media giants were also down Monday due to a routine test of its services.
Facebook map on Downdetector shows the East coast having is experiencing most problems across the country. The Facebook developer page has confirmed that the company is aware of the problem and they are working to fix it.
To express their thoughts and make light of the situation users are taking to Twitter using the hashtags #Facebookdown #Instagramdown.
Facebook is down. Hello everyone. Welcome to Twitter. It's nice you could join us. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/qqeGa3AwAS— Rob Jeffries (@RobJeffries) November 20, 2018
The first thing I do when I notice a glitch in Facebook or Instagram is come on to Twitter and look for a trending topic.— James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) November 20, 2018
Ah, there's #FacebookDown. Right on time. pic.twitter.com/D5jk62Tsqo
#InstagramDown #FacebookDown— Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) November 20, 2018
Facebook and Instagram are down.
Twitter - pic.twitter.com/eyGus6CPuZ
Facebook and Instagram are down.— Ed Stetzer (@edstetzer) November 20, 2018
-Work productivity is up 450%.
-Children feeling loved by their parents is up 800%.
-Shame and depression (caused by comparison to other's perfect social media life) is down 500%.
Sitting at work waiting for Facebook & Instagram to come back like… #FacebookDown #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/pWofhKXOOs— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) November 20, 2018
