FAA: No drones allowed near Super Bowl

February 01, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HOUSTON, Tx. - The Federal Aviation Administration is warning that drones won't be allowed in the airspace around the Super Bowl on Sunday in Houston.

The FAA said in a statement Wednesday that certain aircraft operations including drones will be prohibited within a 34.5-mile radius of NRG Stadium from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

FAA Administrator Michael Huerta says, "Drones are becoming much more popular, but they also pose certain safety risks."

The FAA has produced a 20-second video reminding people to leave their drones at home that day. The agency is promoting the video on its website and social media.

The New England Patriots will meet the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

