Eye doctors to offer free exams to NFL referees after Saints' loss

NEW ORLEANS - Some vision centers are offering NFL referees free eye exams following the NFC Championship game in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams 26 to 23 Sunday. WWL-TV reports after the controversial loss, an eye care business in Covington announced it would be offering free exams for officials before next season.

Louisiana Family Eyecare posted the news on Facebook.

For referees traveling to Texas, a vision center in College Station says they are also extending free eye exams to the officials as well.

