ExxonMobile donates over $2.7 million to state colleges, universities

IRVING, Texas- ExxonMobil and its employees donated nearly $2.7 million to 21 Louisiana colleges as part of the ExxonMobil Foundation's 2017 Educational Matching Gift Program.

ExxonMobil employees, retirees, directors and surviving spouses contributed more than $709,000 to 21 state colleges and universities, according to a release. The number was matched by more than $1.9 million in unrestricted grants from the ExxonMobil Foundation.

“Our employees and retirees are similarly committed to investing in quality education, as demonstrated by the impressive amount they have chosen to donate," said Kevin Murphy, president of the ExxonMobil Foundation. "We’re confident that our contributions as well as the generous support of our employees and retirees will help create a stronger future for today’s students.”

Nationwide, almost 840 institutions received almost $50 million through the 2017 Educational Matching Gift Program, according to the release.