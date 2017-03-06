ExxonMobil to invest $20 billion in facilities along Gulf Coast

BATON ROUGE – ExxonMobil is planning to invest $20 billion over the next 10 years to build and expand 11 manufacturing facilities along the Gulf Coast, with investments already implemented in Baton Rouge.

Within the last year, the company has invested more than $1 billion in capital projects in the Baton Rouge area, which has led to more than 4,500 construction jobs.

Investments include a recently-completed 90,000 square foot aviation lubricants blending, packaging and distribution facility. The facility is dedicated to the production of Mobil Jet Engine oils and meeting the demand for advanced aviation engine oils.

Additionally, investments also include the Sulfur Expansion Project at the Baton Rouge refinery, which increases raw material capacity for the refinery and decreases site sulfur emissions during maintenance activities.

For more information about Exxon's investments click here.