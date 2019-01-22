ExxonMobil releases stern, ominous statement related to its failed tax break requests

BATON ROUGE – ExxonMobil released a scathing – and perceived scary – comment on its pursuit of certain industrial tax breaks and its future in the region Tuesday afternoon.

In a sternly-worded statement, local refinery experts almost painted a bleak future for their industry locally.

“...The perception of Baton Rouge has become one of inconsistent treatment from one company to another...”

“...Our company must reassess previously-projected costs for these expansion projects. This may include a reduction in investments that grow jobs, expand operations or support community projects.”

And, almost as if they coordinated a release together, the area chamber released a statement moments later.

“ExxonMobil's decision and statement today is a wake-up call. ExxonMobil has been the picture of corporate partnership, and extremely generous in their support of community groups, charities and nonprofits, most significantly to education and education charities,” the Baton Rouge Area Chamber said in a prepared statement.

“What signal will Baton Rouge send now? In the wake of recent announcements of manufacturing layoffs it is painfully obvious that East Baton Rouge must demonstrate that it wants manufacturing investment and jobs. If East Baton Rouge wants additional investments from ExxonMobil or other manufacturers, it must do so resoundingly and quickly.”

Ironically, the chamber has refused multiple requests for comment when asked by WBRZ about the recently announced layoffs of workers at plants or facilities in the Zachary area of East Baton Rouge over the last two weeks.

The school board refused a tax exemption request by ExxonMobil last week and the Metro Council was to consider one Wednesday.

