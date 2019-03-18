65°
ExxonMobil contributing $45k to community for home repair projects
BATON ROUGE - ExxonMobil is planning to fund $45,000 in home repair projects for local residents. The money will contribute to projects such as replacing doors, windows, and patching rooftops.
Volunteers from ExxonMobil and LSU will work with the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance to restore homes throughout North Baton Rouge.
"We strive to be a good community partner and neighbor," said ExxonMobil Refinery Manager Gloria Moncada. "I am honored to be able to extend this support to our neighborhood.
The repair projects are scheduled to start in April.
