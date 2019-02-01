53°
Extradition hearing to be held for Dakota Theriot

RICHMOND, Va. - Local law enforcement agents are in Virginia this morning waiting to learn if an accused killer will fight extradition to Louisiana. 

Dakota Theriot is still in Richmond after being arrested Sunday following a two-parish killing spree. Theriot is accused of killing his parents, his girlfriend, and members of her family Saturday.

After the shootings, he fled the state.

If Theriot fights his extradition, it could delay his return to Louisiana. But, if he agrees to come back, Theriot will be booked in Ascension Parish first then Livingston Parish.

Officials still haven't decided if he will face the death penalty.

