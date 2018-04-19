Extensive search continues for missing north Louisiana boy

Photo: KTBS

LISBON, La. (AP) - Officials continue to search for a 4-year-old boy who has been missing since April 5 in rural north Louisiana.

Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey tells local media that officials found nothing after draining a pond Monday looking for Rondreiz "Junior" Phillips. The boy went missing while playing outside his home in Lisbon. Divers had already searched that and other ponds.

Authorities have also used drones, helicopters, cadaver dogs and volunteer search teams to look for Phillips. Wednesday, a local unnamed business owner doubled the reward for information to $10,000 from the $5,000 the FBI was already offering.

Family members say Phillips wandered off outside while his stepfather may have been working on a vehicle. His mother, who was inside the family's mobile home, reported him missing an hour later.