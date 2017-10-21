Explosion at Mississippi shipyard leaves employee critical

File Image: NSRP

PASCAGOULA, Miss. - An employee at a Mississippi shipyard has been hurt after an explosion at the facility.

WLOX-TV reports the incident at Ingalls in Pascagoula happened Friday morning.

Ingalls spokesman Bill Glenn says a shipfitter was performing hot work in a unit when the incident happened about 8:30 a.m. Family members tell the television station the employee suffered wounds over 78 percent of his body. Glenn says the employee has been transported to USA Medical Center in Mobile, Alabama, for further care.

A Singing River Health System official says the injured worker was first treated at their facility before being transferred in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. The incident is still under investigation.