Experts: Those already sick still face coverage problems

Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.



The bill proposes setting aside an additional $8 billion over five years to help states cover those who may be subject to higher insurance rates because they've had a lapse in coverage. That's on top of about $100 billion over a decade for states to help people afford coverage and stabilize insurance markets.



Experts say the problem is that the money is unlikely to guarantee an affordable alternative for those who get coverage under a popular provision of the Affordable Care Act. Under that provision, insurers can't reject people or charge higher rates based on their health.