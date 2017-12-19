Experts say 85 percent of young kids believe in Santa

A study has revealed that a sizable percentage of young children in the U.S. believe that Santa Claus will be stopping by their house Christmas Eve.

According to CNN, researchers say that 85 percent of 4 and 5-year-old children believe in Santa. The number fades as children get older, with experts saying reality likely sets in for the children when they turn 8-years-old.

One researcher noted that a child's belief in Santa starts when they are 3 or 4-years-old.

CNN states, that in a 2013 study nearly three quarters of Americans surveyed said they received Christmas Eve visits from Santa when they were kids. One in five adults said they were the parent or guardian of a child who believes in the man in red.