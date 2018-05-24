Expert: Janitor convicted of rape should have never been hired

SLIDELL (AP) - An expert says a man convicted of raping a child at an elementary school in Louisiana shouldn't have been hired in the first place.

The New Orleans Advocate reports Edward Dragan, a former educator from New Jersey, testified for the victim Wednesday against the St. Tammany Parish School Board. A trial began Monday in a lawsuit charging the board with negligence for the hiring.

Dragan says there were "red flags" that should've prevented Abney Elementary School from hiring Dino Schwertz as a janitor in 2007, the year the now 22-year-old man was raped.

Dragan says officials didn't compare Schwertz's application with his background check, which showed Schwertz had been convicted of crime. On his application, Schwertz denied having a conviction. Dragan says officials also didn't speak with Schwertz's references or previous employer.