83°
Latest Weather Blog
Expert: Janitor convicted of rape should have never been hired
SLIDELL (AP) - An expert says a man convicted of raping a child at an elementary school in Louisiana shouldn't have been hired in the first place.
The New Orleans Advocate reports Edward Dragan, a former educator from New Jersey, testified for the victim Wednesday against the St. Tammany Parish School Board. A trial began Monday in a lawsuit charging the board with negligence for the hiring.
Dragan says there were "red flags" that should've prevented Abney Elementary School from hiring Dino Schwertz as a janitor in 2007, the year the now 22-year-old man was raped.
Dragan says officials didn't compare Schwertz's application with his background check, which showed Schwertz had been convicted of crime. On his application, Schwertz denied having a conviction. Dragan says officials also didn't speak with Schwertz's references or previous employer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Graduation chaos during area HS ceremony this week
-
Second teen arrested in shooting that wounded pregnant woman near Istrouma High...
-
Bluff Road Overpass set to close for summer repairs
-
Multiple fire departments called to assist with Plaquemine fire
-
Legislation to address adoption costs still waiting on final approval