'Expectations continue to grow': Southeastern ready to make a run at Omaha

HAMMOND - In Hammond, the expectations are high once again. Matt Riser, one of the hottest young names in college baseball, has guided Southeastern Louisiana to three NCAA Regional appearances and two Southland Conference titles in his four years as head coach, which inked him a new three-year deal this offseason.

"I'll be honest with you, there's not a whole lot of jobs in the country that I'm going to leave this place for," admitted Riser. "Being in Regionals year in and year out, hopefully, we can take that next step. So, to be apart of that, I just couldn't be more tickled to death."

Fresh off back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances, the Lions will return four starters from last years lineup, including the 2017 Southland Conference Player of the Year Taylor Schwaner.

On the hill, Southeastern is still searching for that Friday night ace after losing Mac Sceroler to the MLB draft. The Lions will return nine pitchers as they prepare for yet another run at a conference title.