Expect strict security plan at upcoming music festival here

GONZALES – Authorities announced a coordinated safety plan for an upcoming country music festival scheduled for this weekend at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

Festival promoters and Ascension Parish officials met Monday morning following the mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. More than fifty people were killed and hundreds injured when a man opened fire from a hotel room window above the concert venue late Sunday night.

“… We assure attendees a very safe venue and one that will include a coordinated effort between law enforcement, concert security and Lamar Dixon personnel,” Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley said in a prepared statement after the groups met around lunch Monday.

“We pray for all those in Las Vegas who have lost loved ones and for those that are being treated as victims of this senseless tragic shooting,” he said.

The Flambeau Music Festival is Saturday and Sunday at the Lamar Dixon. Sam Hunt headlines Saturday and Lynyrd Skynyrd headlines with Hank Williams, Jr., Sunday.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz