Expect heavier than normal traffic for holiday travelers

BATON ROUGE – The holiday rush has arrived.

State traffic monitors advised drivers that the holiday rush would start early and last longer due to travelers passing through the city ahead of Christmas. Drivers should expect heavy delays.

Christmas is Sunday and many offices are closed Friday. People are taking advantage of extra travel time, congesting the interstate system.

At 11:30 a.m., WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology reported no accidents on the interstate system through Baton Rouge. There is stop-and-go traffic I-10 eastbound from La 415 in Lobdell to Washington Street. Expect heavier traffic as the day progresses.

Watch Friday's afternoon and evening editions for live traffic reports.

CLICK HERE for WBRZ traffic reports on WBRZ.com.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz