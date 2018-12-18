Expect dense fog, sunshine, then rain

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY***

A thick blanket of fog has spread over the capital region this morning with many locations reporting near zero or zero visibility. The Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9:00 a.m. this morning. Fog should not be an issue tomorrow morning as clouds will fill the skies tonight and winds will pick up effectively reducing the potential formation of clouds on the ground.

SUNSHINE TODAY, THEN RAIN MOVING IN ON WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Mostly sunny conditions will exist today as high pressure remains in control of the weather pattern as temperatures rise slowly to the middle 60s by mid-afternoon with an overnight low around 50 degrees. Look for clouds to fill the skies by late evening as a potent storm system gathers strength and tracks east over Texas during the day on Tuesday.

This system is expected to bring up to one inch of rain to much of the southeast with the precipitation beginning after the noon hour on Wednesday, and the statistical chance of rain coming in around 80 percent. The rain will continue throughout the overnight hours on Wednesday with the possibility of a few brief breaks before resuming in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Model agreement at this point stands at the region receiving up to one inch of rain with the possibility of locally heavy amounts being higher. The rain should begin to dissipate overnight Thursday with the passage of the cold front, and a full day of sunshine is expected on Friday and extending throughout the weekend with high temperatures running into the mid 60s.

There is no cold air behind this storm system, so no freezing temperatures will be filtering into the region once the front passes. The weekend leading into the Christmas holiday appears nothing short of spectacular and skies remain sunny, conditions remain dry and temperature will be near average for December in south Louisiana.