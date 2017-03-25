Latest Weather Blog
Exotic livestock: Slovakian students learn of gator farming
BATON ROUGE - Students from the Slovak University of Agriculture learned a bit about alligator farming and uses for 'gator hides during an eight-day visit to Louisiana State University.
One visiting student, Lukás Sýkora, said he was surprised that an exotic predator could grow on a farm.
The LSU AgCenter's coordinator of international programs, Ivana Tregenza (tray-GEN-zuh), says alligator farming is an example of how to come up with innovative solutions in a changing industry.
A news release Friday from the AgCenter described the March 8-16 visit by eight students from the university in Nitra to LSU's College of Agriculture and the AgCenter.
The alligator session came during a visit to the Department of Textiles, Apparel Design and Merchandising.
